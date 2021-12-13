Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the prominent South Carolina attorney accused of a slew of mostly financial crimes after his wife and son were found shot dead outside their home blamed some of his problems on a 20-year-long opiate addiction shortly before a judge set bond at $7 million Monday.

The entire $7 million must be posted for Alex Murdaugh to go on house arrest with electronic monitoring, get counseling and be randomly drug tested, said Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee in the virtual hearing.

The 53-year-old heir to a legal dynasty in Hampton County, South Carolina, faces nearly 50 counts for what prosecutors said were schemes to steal more than $6.2 million in settlement and other money from about a dozen clients. He also faces some other charges after police said he tried to fake his own death.

Monday's hearing marked the first time Murdaugh has spoken publicly at length since the deaths.

He faces a separate set of charges for what police say was an attempt to have himself shot and killed Sept. 4 so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.