FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County deputies arrested a murder suspect after trying to pull him over for a traffic stop on Wednesday, according to officials.

Jason Tyvon MCrae did not stop when Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to pull him over as he turned into Magnolia Mall, according to spokesman Michael Nunn. He said MCrae fled, first in his car through the parking lot and then on foot into the mall.

MCrae pulled a handgun on the deputies while inside the mall, but instead of starting a shootout, the deputy tasered MCrae and arrested him, Nunn said.

“Our CEU Unit doesn’t just find drugs on the Interstate,” Sheriff T.J. Joey said in a media advisory. “Sometimes they find murder suspects. They are true professionals doing a dangerous job and they make us all proud.”

MCrae is wanted in Robeson County, North Carolina, on a r murder charge, according to Nunn.