MUSC adds The Blood Connection as Pee Dee blood source

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Blood Connection, an independently managed, nonprofit community blood center, is now a supplemental blood provider for MUSC Health.

The organization has served as a nonprofit 501©(3) community blood center for decades and has a long-standing relationship with the South Carolina medical community through its affiliation with around 40 other hospitals in the state. In total, the organization supplies blood to around 100 hospitals across the Carolinas, and Georgia.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we must be able to adjust,” said Delisa English, president and chief executive of the Blood Connection. “The Blood Connection has proven its ability to do that and is proud to now serve the Pee Dee region area to assure there are enough blood products to help any patient here. But we can only assure that with the help of community blood donors. Please donate blood as frequently as possible. Blood donation saves lives.”