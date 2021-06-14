 Skip to main content
MUSC and Florence One Schools team up to offer vaccination clinic aboard district's STEM bus
MUSC and Florence One Schools team up to offer vaccination clinic aboard district's STEM bus

Vax Bus

Decreasa Durant (right), a nurse at MUSC-Florence, delivers a vaccine to Isabella Davis, a rising freshman at West Florence High School.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools science, technology, engineering and mathematics bus carried a different kind of science Monday. 

The MUSC-Florence Division and the school district teamed up to offer students aged 12-15 the opportunity to get vaccinated aboard the school district's bus at all three high schools. 

The bus appeared at Wilson High School early Monday morning, spent the late morning and early afternoon at West Florence High School and ended the day at South Florence High School. 

Heather Tolson, the manager of the COVID-19 clinic at MUSC-Florence, was on board the bus Monday at West Florence. 

She said it was important for the hospital to get out into the community to be able to reach people who couldn't find their way to a vaccination location. Tolson added that it was great that the school district was working with the hospital to help things return to normal. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

