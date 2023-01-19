 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MUSC Black River Medical Center opens for business

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Southern Florence and Williamsburg County residents took a giant leap forward Wednesday in obtaining health care services with the opening of MUSC Health Black River Medical Center in Cades.

“We are officially open to help people, and I couldn’t be more excited to offer these important services to this area,” said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley. “MUSC Health set out to fill a gap that desperately needed to be filled. Community members can be reassured that this hospital is here whenever you need us with the most state-of-the-art technology and services available.”

MUSC Health broke ground in Jan. 2021 to construct the new rural hospital. MUSC Health Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional (Kingstree) and Lake City Community hospitals and will become part of the MUSC Health Florence Division. From the beginning, MUSC Health worked with Williamsburg Regional Hospital (Kingstree) and Lake City Community Hospital to create a planned and purposeful community transition.

People are also reading…

MUSC Health Black River Executive Director Allen Abernethy said, “Today marks a great day in this area for everyone in the community. We have worked tirelessly to make this the best rural hospital and provide the best care possible. I think we’ve done that, and we should be proud.”

Approximately 90% of current employees and providers from Lake City Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital are employed at MUSC Health Black River Medical Center or other MUSC facilities in Florence, Marion, or the Charleston areas.

The 64,000 square-foot hospital will allow residents of the community to have access to a full range of modern diagnostic and interventional capabilities. Some of the services offered include 3-D mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine, CT scanning, on-site pharmacy, and a complete imaging department. The new facility features 25 inpatient beds, four observation beds, two operating rooms, and 16 emergency treatment rooms.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Second employee arrested in death at Darlington County care facility

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September. Local news outlets report Myasia Toya McCoy was arrested by Darlington County sheriff's deputies last week. She's charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult. An arrest warrant states McCoy moved drugs from a secured area to an unsecured area, which led to a resident dying from a drug overdose. The victim hasn't been named. McCoy is the second employee to be arrested. Deputies arrested Brian Anthony James on the same charge in October.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert