MUSC Black River Medical Center opens for business

FLORENCE, S.C. — Southern Florence and Williamsburg County residents took a giant leap forward Wednesday in obtaining health care services with the opening of MUSC Health Black River Medical Center in Cades.

“We are officially open to help people, and I couldn’t be more excited to offer these important services to this area,” said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley. “MUSC Health set out to fill a gap that desperately needed to be filled. Community members can be reassured that this hospital is here whenever you need us with the most state-of-the-art technology and services available.”

MUSC Health broke ground in Jan. 2021 to construct the new rural hospital. MUSC Health Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional (Kingstree) and Lake City Community hospitals and will become part of the MUSC Health Florence Division. From the beginning, MUSC Health worked with Williamsburg Regional Hospital (Kingstree) and Lake City Community Hospital to create a planned and purposeful community transition.

MUSC Health Black River Executive Director Allen Abernethy said, “Today marks a great day in this area for everyone in the community. We have worked tirelessly to make this the best rural hospital and provide the best care possible. I think we’ve done that, and we should be proud.”

Approximately 90% of current employees and providers from Lake City Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital are employed at MUSC Health Black River Medical Center or other MUSC facilities in Florence, Marion, or the Charleston areas.

The 64,000 square-foot hospital will allow residents of the community to have access to a full range of modern diagnostic and interventional capabilities. Some of the services offered include 3-D mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine, CT scanning, on-site pharmacy, and a complete imaging department. The new facility features 25 inpatient beds, four observation beds, two operating rooms, and 16 emergency treatment rooms.