MUSC breaks ground for new Kingstree, Lake City hospital
MUSC breaks ground for new Kingstree, Lake City hospital

Groundbreaking

From left are, Patrick Pinckney, Lake City Community Hospital Board of Trustees member; Julie Floyd, chairman - Williamsburg Regional Hospital Board of Trustees; Patrick Cawley, M.D., CEO, MUSC Health and vice president for health affairs, university; David Cole, M.D., MUSC President; James Lemon, M.D. - chairman, MUSC Board of Trustees and Charles Schulze – Vice Chairman, MUSC Board of Trustees.

 MUSC HEALTH FLORENCE

KINGSTREE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence on Friday announced that it had broken ground on a new hospital that will replace both Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital, which are both being closed.

The new hospital is planned to be completed by January 2023.

“MUSC is unlike any other health care organization because our mission is to serve the state, to bring the best in advanced health care to people across South Carolina,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs, University. “Today’s groundbreaking for this new hospital is yet another milestone in extending and fulfilling the mission of our enterprise.”

The MUSC Health-owned hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department and the latest capabilities in telehealth.

“As our MUSC Board of Trustees saw when they approved this project, this new facility is more than bricks and mortar — it symbolizes the future of health care in our state. In addition to their vision, the Heath family made a generous donation of the land for this new, state-of-the-art facility that will welcome the Williamsburg Regional and Lake City Community Hospitals to the MUSC family. We are grateful for their dedication to the health and wellness of the community — it will have an impact for generations to come,” said David J. Cole, M.D., FACS, MUSC president.

