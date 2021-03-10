 Skip to main content
MUSC cardiologist talks to Florence Lions
MUSC cardiologist talks to Florence Lions

Cardiologist Speaks to Lions Club

Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Greg May speaks to the Florence Lions Club at the Florence Country Club.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Having low cholesterol, following a healthy diet and not smoking are the biggest things people can do to ensure their heart and arteries stay healthy.

That was the message Dr. Greg May, an interventional cardiologist with MUSC Health Florence, delivered to the Florence Lions Club Wednesday afternoon.

"Some people get away with eating a terrible diet but I think the key is knowing what your cholesterol is," May said in response to a question about family diets. "I'm guilty of this. The other day I finally went and had my blood work after being bugged about it by my wife for several years and my cholesterol was high — imagine that. I'm on cholesterol medicine now."

"If you have a family history, you have hypertension, are a smoker, have diabetes you should have LDL below 70. LDL is bad cholesterol," May said.

For those who already have cholesterol-generated plaque plaque in their arteries the plan is to use medication to keep the plaque from getting any worse.

"The best noninvasive test is a nuclear stress test because that's actually answering the question, is there a reduction in normal blood flow (to the heart)," he said.

Cardiac catheterization, he said, is the best way to determine blockage but it is invasive.

"Being active doesn't make up for a bad diet," May said when asked about diets of decades past when most people were more active.

And when it comes to activity, May said that walking is as good as jogging but only if it is brisk and gets the walker's heart rate up.

May also stressed the benefits of a stress test and its ability to show possible problems before they become critical.

