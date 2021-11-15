MUSC celebrates Black River Medical Center topping out

CADES, S.C. -- MUSC Health Black River Medical Center had a Topping Out Celebration Monday to illustrate significant progress in the construction of the new hospital in the Williamsburg/Lake City area.
Medical University of South Carolina President Dr. David Cole, MUSC Health Vice President of Health Affairs, University, Dr. Patrick Cawley, area health care providers, stakeholders and representatives from local and state government were on hand for the occasion.
The expected opening date for MUSC Health Black River Medical Center is January 2023.
MUSC Health Black River Medical Center is being built to replace Williamsburg and Lake City hospitals and will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health. This hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department, and the latest capabilities in telehealth.