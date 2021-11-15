 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSC celebrates Black River Medical Center topping out
0 Comments

MUSC celebrates Black River Medical Center topping out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CADES, S.C. -- MUSC Health Black River Medical Center had a Topping Out Celebration Monday to illustrate significant progress in the construction of the new hospital in the Williamsburg/Lake City area.

Medical University of South Carolina President Dr. David Cole, MUSC Health Vice President of Health Affairs, University, Dr. Patrick Cawley, area health care providers, stakeholders and representatives from local and state government were on hand for the occasion.

The expected opening date for MUSC Health Black River Medical Center is January 2023.

MUSC Health Black River Medical Center is being built to replace Williamsburg and Lake City hospitals and will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health. This hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department, and the latest capabilities in telehealth.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Local News

Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert