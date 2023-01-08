MUSC celebrates pre-grand-opening of Black River Medical Center

KINGSTREE, S.C. — MUSC Health on Saturday showed the value it has assigned to the Lake City and Kingstree communities with the new Black River Medical Center.

A pre-grand-opening celebration featured a very large tent, Level 10 Band, the Kingstree High School Marching Merge, Kingstree High School's Army JROTC color guard, hot food, cupcakes, a helicopter, a bouncy house, an inflatable slide, no electricity and full parking lots.

"We want to celebrate bringing South Carolina's number-one health system to teh communities of Kingstree and Lake City," said MUSC Health Florence CEO Jay Hinesley as he introduced Allen Abernethy, executive director of the facility.

"This is our hospital, this is the community's hospital," Abernethy said. "Tons and tons of work from the community went into this facility and we're excited to be here."

The facility is located on U.S. 52 between Lake City and Kingstree as well as midway between MUSC Health's No. 1 hospital in Charleston and No. 2 hospital in Florence.

It will replace Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Hospital.

The new medical center sits on 20 cleared acres with another 20 acres ready for growth, Abernethy said.

It has an emergency department larger than those of the two hospitals it will replace, a helipad and a circular driveway for ambulances, he said.

It has 25 in-patient rooms, a full imaging suite and a full lab suite, he said.

And that's just the start.

"We plan to grow. This hospital is built to grow, we have ways to grow, we have facility to grow," he said.

"It's a great location. We're a very well equipped hospital with access to top-notch world-renowned health care," he said.

The facility — much like every place on U.S. 52 between Coward and just south of Cades — was without power after equipment failure at a Duke Energy substation.

Burgers were grilled somewhat in the dark at the facility while the remainder of the meal was prepared off site and then assembled and served at the celebration.

"We have a fantastic team and a huge system," Abernethy said.

The facility's grand opening is Jan. 17 after which it will get down with its business of providing health care to the community.

"We are absolutely part of this community We plan on being as active as possible in this community," Abernethy said.