MUSC doctors say if approved, COVID vaccine for young children a good idea

CHARLESTON, S.C. — U.S. regulators Friday authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers, paving the way for vaccinations to begin next week.

The Food and Drug Administration's action follows its advisory panel's unanimous recommendation for the shots from Moderna and Pfizer.

That means U.S. kids under 5 — roughly 18 million youngsters — are eligible for the shots, about 1 1/2 years after the vaccines first became available in the country for adults, who have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

There's one step left: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends how to use vaccines. Its independent advisers began debating the two-dose Moderna and the three-dose Pfizer vaccines Friday and will make its recommendation Saturday. A final signoff is expected soon after from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

If the approval comes, as it is expected to, then the Medical University of South Carolina could start vaccinating children as soon as Tuesday.

"There is definitely a need," said Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC in Charleston. "We have seen a number of infants and young children with COVID -- 28% of children hospitalized were in that age group. I think that's a compelling argument."

"This is definitely one of those where you should talk to your pediatrician," said Dr. Andy Atz, chair of the department of pediatrics, who oversaw pediatric testing in the hospital system.

"The most compelling aspect of this being an option for about 20 million Americans who never had this as an option before is that you can entertain giving it," Atz said.

"(Vaccine testing) was very carefully done specifically for children," Atz said. "I hope the rest of society gets much more reassurance that this has been found to be safe and effective down to 6 month old. You should have less hesitancy in this in an even older child."

Atz and Mack spoke to journalists through a Zoom conference Thursday afternoon.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Carolina has had 1.5 million cases of COVID diagnosed and 25% of those have been in children — a percentage that is higher than many other states' percentages, Mack said.

"If you look at the number of kids hospitalized in the state with COVID, we've had almost 1,000 and we've had 35 child deaths since the beginning of the pandemic," Mack said.

The state has recorded another 226 cases of MIS-C (multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children).

"MIS-C can be very serious as well," Mack said.

Atz said this will give families of small children a positive step they can take to cut down on the risk of COVID to the household.

"Remember those children live in households that have adults, may have grandparents, may have other immunocompromised people," Atz said. "The right decision, ultimately, is more than just about the child."

"One of the things about not having the vaccine available to anyone less than the age of five is that everyone around them is at risk, no matter whether they had been vaccinated," Atz said. "It's a family decision to make. Vaccinating the child can, in fact, help protect the entire family."

"Another reason parents may very validly choose to get their child vaccinated is everybody — parents, pediatricians, society — want the most children possible to go to school as much as they possibly can," Atz said. "Having a vaccine available will help that."

That vaccine, Atz emphasized, was extensively studied and will continue to be studied well into the future.

"It's very important to remind everybody that his has been going on, specifically vaccinations for small children, for a very long time. Here at MUSC we started our first trial participant in June of 2021," Atz said. "We have done this for more than a year. This is not a grind it out as quickly as possible and get it approved. It has bveen very methodically studied."

More than 200 families volunteered for the study.

That study showed "a very small amount of side effects" that included soreness at the injection site, crankiness and a low-grade fever for a minority of patients, Atz said.

Those studies and that evidence was why the FDA panel that recommended the vaccine voted 21-0 that the "benefits of the COVID vaccine outweigh the risks."

"The research on this vaccine is not done. We continue to follow these patients to see what happens," Atz said.

"The fact this is coming at the end of a school year before another school year gives a great opportunity to get as many children of every age group fully vaccinated before we start back to a new school year which, we hope, will be vastly better attended to the last," Atz said.

“MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will offer children's vaccines as soon as we receive the supply. Please visit https://muschealth.org/vaccine-scheduling for further updates and guidance,” Kim Geiger, hospital spokesperson, said.

The FDA also authorized Moderna’s vaccines for school-aged children and teens; the CDC will review those next week. Pfizer’s shots had been the only option for those ages.

For weeks, the Biden administration has been preparing to roll out the vaccines for little kids, with states, tribes, community health centers and pharmacies preordering millions of doses. With FDA's emergency use authorization, manufacturers can begin shipping vaccine across the country. Vaccinations are expected to start early next week.

"Both of these vaccines have been authorized with science and safety at the forefront of our minds,’’ Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, said at a news briefing.

Marks said parents should feel comfortable with either vaccine, and should get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible, rather than waiting until fall, when a different virus variant might be circulating. He said adjustments in the vaccines would be made to account for that.

“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’’ Marks said.

The two brands use the same technology but there are differences.

Pfizer's vaccine for kids younger than 5 is one-tenth of the adult dose. Three shots are needed: the first two given three weeks apart and the last at least two months later.

Moderna's is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids under 6. The FDA also authorized a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for children who have immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

Both vaccines are for children as young as 6 months. Moderna next plans to study its shots for babies as young as 3 months. Pfizer has not finalized plans for shots in younger infants. A dozen countries, including China, already vaccinate kids under 5, with other brands.

— The Associated Press contributed to this story

