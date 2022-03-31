MUSC earns LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer designation.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Medical University of South Carolina has been designated a 2022 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), a benchmarking survey of health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

A record 906 health care facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey, and 251 of those earned an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer designation.

Top Performer status is awarded to health care facilities that attained a score of at least 80, meeting minimum requirements in each of the four criteria, in the Healthcare Equality Index 2022, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

“As a leading health care provider in South Carolina, we are committed to eliminating the health disparities impacting our LGBTQ+ community,” said Chase Glenn, director of LGBTQ+ Health Services and Enterprise Resources. “Our journey to provide the highest quality of care to this community doesn’t end with this achievement. We will continue to advocate for equity in care and access to services. We pledge to meet the unique needs of LGBTQ+ individuals in our state.”

The index evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.

LGBTQ+ patient services and support.

Employee benefits and policies.

Patient and community engagement

In the 2022 report, 496 facilities earned HRC’s LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader' designation, receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100.

Another 251 facilities earned the Top Performer designation with scores between 80 to 95 points and at least partial credit in each section.

With 82% of participating facilities scoring 80 points or more, health care facilities are demonstrating concretely that they are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ+ care.

“MUSC Health recognizes that LGBTQ+ patients face many barriers to accessing appropriate health care services and often experience worse health outcomes,” said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., CEO of MUSC Health and vice president for Health Affairs, University. “We are committed to building an LGBTQ+-inclusive experience for our patients and families and lead progress in this area across our health care system.”

To learn more about LGBTQ+ health care services at MUSC Health, please visit https://muschealth.org/medical-services/lgtbq-services