MUSC expands statewide DNA research project

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC wants you, or at least your DNA, for its In Our DNA research study with an eye to improve overall health for the state and to get involved in genetic research — something in which the university is not currently heavily involved.

"Our goal is to have a better representation of what is normal in the South East so we can answer the question of what happens in Bennettsville, or Jasper County. Are there normal variations nobody has seen before and should we consider them normal?" said Dr. Daniel Judge, principal investigator for the project as well as a cardiologist and director of cardiovascular genetics at MUSC.

Putting a name to the project, and the database it will create, was the first hurdle for the MUSC researchers as they knew what they wanted to accomplish but the name for it was equally important.

Planners went with research study because that allowed for consent forms to be signed, which opens the information to the greatest amount of research and study, he said.

The information for research purposes will be anonymized so it cannot be attached to any individual participant, he said.

For contributing, each donor will be made aware of possible problems in three areas.

"The first phase is CDC Tier I screening. Looking at cancer and cardiovascular genes, 11 genes that the CDC says you should know about in advance. Don't wait until you have cancer," Judge said.

So far the program has about 15,000 donors after a one-year rollout period and already it has paid dividends.

"Have 50-60 people now who have genetic result — can now screen them for cancer," Judge said. "Knowledge is power. If you don't know about the tendency is there, you can be caught by surprise. If you know about it, we can screen and hopefully prevent cancer."

What is CDC Tier 1 genetic screening?

"The first is breast and ovarian cancer; that is two genes, BRCA 1 & 2. Those are well known to those who have followed Angelina Jolie and her approach to all that," he said. "We're certainly not recommending people who have positive results automatically have the surgical answers she has had. But early use of mammograms and ovarian cancer screening that can earlier prevent cancer or if we find it at an early stage keep it from spreading."

"Colon cancer is the second one. Here in South Carolina that should resonate," Judge said. "The normal age for screening for colon cancer is 45, down from 50, because 10% of colon cancer happens in people younger than 50. We don't know who is going to develop that but we do know if someone has a genetic tendency we can screen them earlier."

"Heart disease is the third one," Judge said.

"That focuses on the four genes related to hypolipidemia or high cholesterol," he said. "If we find people who have a really good diet and health care and they're not smoking, overweight, don't have diabetes or high blood pressure or have this genetic tendency to high cholesterol. Find them before problems develop and treat them with medicines that can prevent heart disease."

Right now there are DNA databases in London, Boston and California that can be accessed by researchers.

"Nothing to identify normal genetic variation for the Southeast," Judge said.

With a large enough sample the university will be able to identify clusters of genetics that may lend itself to preventive measures.

"Where there is a cluster of tendency of disease we can identify before it happens at a genetic level," Judge said.

Judge said the university has received some pushback on it and has answered the concerns.

"People want to know who are you sharing that information with. I've had patients tell me don't give my DNA to China. You wouldn't believe how many people say that us," he said.

"We are de-identifying every sample," Judge said.

The scientific partner with which MUSC is working, Helix, has never delivered any DNA to law enforcement over its 10 years of business, Judge said.

The company was asked twice, requested a subpoena and was never served and, therefore, never shared, he said.

Some databases like the one in London are free and open to the public. Others, mostly associated with drug companies, are closely held research assets. Judge said the MUSC database will fall between the two types as far as access is concerned.

"Ours data wont' be that readily available. We're protecting our data and our confidentiality," Judge said.

The rollout consumed one year of the proposed four-year project so now the goal is to ramp up collections to hit the 100,000 goal before the four years is up.

"We started in 10 clinics -- eight in Charleston and two others. Now we're spreading out," Judge said. "It was a very clunky start but now it's getting smoother."

Collection events are now scheduled throughout the MUSC system and people can request a kit to submit to through the mail, he said.

"We're hoping to add a blood specimen," he said.

"You have to be 18 or older but there is no upper age limit," he said.

"This is the beginning for us of a greater emphasis for us on genetics at MUSC," Judge said.

And, as for that four-year project schedule — don't bet on it. It could run well into the future.

"Were making a big investment in making this work and we're not going to give up on it in four years," judge said. "It could progress well beyond four years"