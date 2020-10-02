 Skip to main content
MUSC Florence breaks out the flock to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month
MUSC Florence breaks out the flock to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Flocking MUSC Florence

Ken Watts, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center interim director of Imaging Services, Friday afternoon collects an armful of pink flamingos to deploy on the hospital’s front lawn to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and MUSC Health Florence is getting the flock out onto the front lawn to raise awareness of the importance of prevention.

"It really makes a statement," said Costa Cockfield, chief nursing officer for the hospital as she stood in a sea of more than 300 pink flamingos on the front lawn of the hospital.

Flocking MUSC Florence

Breast cancer survivors Debi Sidbury and Pat Privitera Friday pose with their flamingos amidst a pink ribbon of flamingos on the front lawn of MSUC Health Florence.

"We look forward to doing this, it's our second year doing this," said six-year breast cancer survivor Pat Privitera after she and fellow survivor Debi Sidbury after they posed for a picture in a pink flamingo formed pink ribbon.

Privitera said she didn't catch her breast cancer ealy enough.

"I didn't recognize mine and it went into my lymph nodes," she said.

Hospital spokesman John Russell said this was the second year of flocking the hospital. Last year the event raised more than $12,000 to help fight breast cancer.

Flocking MUSC Florence

Debbie Lowder and Debbie Isgett Friday afternoon package flamingos to go to MUSC Health Marion where they’ll be deployed Monday.

A $20 donation allows the donor to honor or remember someone and that includes a tag placed on the bird.

"It's a good, symbolic way to let people know we're thinking of them," Cockfield said.

"I think it's festive looking, number one, but what a great way to increase awareness. I have a lot of friends who are breast cancer survivors," she said of the importance for women to get mammograms.

