MUSC Florence celebrates National Certified Nurses Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the Florence campus of the Medical University of South Carolina from honoring its certified nurses Friday afternoon.

The hospital held a lunch for all of its certified nurses in the training classroom of Mall B to mark the annual observance of National Certified Nurses Day.

The lunch included chicken with a sauce, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and several types of cookies including oatmeal raison. To drink, the hospital offered several types of Coca-Cola products and bottled water.

March 19 is designated Certified Nurses Day because it is the birthday of Margretta "Gretta" Madden Styles, who helped develop the standards for several areas of nursing.

Each area of nursing offers its own national certification. Each certification requires nurses to have experience in the field and to take an examination. Nurses usually maintain their certification by taking continuing education classes or teaching others. They are also able to take the exam again to maintain their certification but very few nurses choose this option.