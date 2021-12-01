MUSC Florence earns 'A' grade for hospital safety

FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Florence Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.
This national distinction recognizes achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. It is also the ninth consecutive time MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has received an “A” rating from Leapfrog.
“I am proud of all our care team members who work tirelessly to ensure patient safety,” said MUSC Health Florence Division CEO Jay Hinesley. “This announcement is a true measure of our successful efforts to keep patients safe and continue offering the best healthcare possible in the Pee Dee region.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“This announcement represents the high level of care we provide to our patients,” said MUSC Health Florence Division CMO Dr. Rami Zebian. “Our community can take pride in knowing that when they come to MUSC Health Florence they will be treated safely. All of our care team members deserve praise for the part they play in providing patient care at such a high level.“
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.