MUSC Florence earns 'A' grade for hospital safety

FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Florence Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.

This national distinction recognizes achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. It is also the ninth consecutive time MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has received an “A” rating from Leapfrog.

“I am proud of all our care team members who work tirelessly to ensure patient safety,” said MUSC Health Florence Division CEO Jay Hinesley. “This announcement is a true measure of our successful efforts to keep patients safe and continue offering the best healthcare possible in the Pee Dee region.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.