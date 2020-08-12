You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSC Florence earns honors in US News & World Report rankings
0 comments

MUSC Florence earns honors in US News & World Report rankings

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2020-21 by US News & World Report.

MUSC Florence earned "High Performing" ratings for congestive heart failure and congestive obstructive pulmonary disorder, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. "High Performing" is the highest rating US News awards for this type of care.

"US News evaluates how well hospitals perform in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure using data such as nurse staffing, patient volume, patient survival and more," said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rami Zebian. This recognition means our teams and our entire Florence Division scored high enough to be in the to p10% of analyzed centers."

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their sixth yea, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures.

"Being recognized is a huge accomplishment and I would like to congratulate MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and the Florence Division as a whole," said MUSC Health Florence Division CEO Vance Reynolds. "Thank you to all care team members across the division for all you are doing to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care."

For the 2020-21 ratings, US News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and condition. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating and only 37 earned this rating in all 10 procedures and conditions. Th state and metro area rankings recognize hospitals that received high performance ratings across multiple areas of care.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence
Local News

Francis Marion University bringing health science program to downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The former location of Circle Park will be redeveloped by Francis Marion University. The Florence City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the conveyance of properties located at 601 Gregg Ave. and 619 Gregg Ave. to and a conditional grant and development agreement with Francis Marion University to develop a facility for a health science and medical education program. 

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting
Local News

Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Darlington County man faces a charge of attempted murder following a shooting on Sunday evening. Jordan Hudson, 27, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for a shooting in the area of the 2200 block of North Center Road.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert