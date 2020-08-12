MUSC Florence earns honors in US News & World Report rankings

FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2020-21 by US News & World Report.
MUSC Florence earned "High Performing" ratings for congestive heart failure and congestive obstructive pulmonary disorder, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. "High Performing" is the highest rating US News awards for this type of care.
"US News evaluates how well hospitals perform in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure using data such as nurse staffing, patient volume, patient survival and more," said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rami Zebian. This recognition means our teams and our entire Florence Division scored high enough to be in the to p10% of analyzed centers."
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their sixth yea, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures.
"Being recognized is a huge accomplishment and I would like to congratulate MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and the Florence Division as a whole," said MUSC Health Florence Division CEO Vance Reynolds. "Thank you to all care team members across the division for all you are doing to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care."
For the 2020-21 ratings, US News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and condition. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating and only 37 earned this rating in all 10 procedures and conditions. Th state and metro area rankings recognize hospitals that received high performance ratings across multiple areas of care.