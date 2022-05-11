MUSC Florence Health earns top safety honors from rating agency

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center Tuesday announced it had received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

This national distinction recognizes achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. For the 10th consecutive time MUSC Florence is the only hospital in the region to earn an “A” rating from Leapfrog.

“Keeping patients safe is our number one priority. Each of our care team members plays a part,” said MUSC Health Florence Division CEO Jay Hinesley. “This recognition confirms their hard work, dedication to patient safety, and efforts to bring the best healthcare to the Pee Dee region.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center for a sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

