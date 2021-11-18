MUSC Florence honored for infection control

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence and Marion medical centers earned a combined 10 South Carolina "Certified Zero Harm Awards" from the South Carolina Hospital Association in recognition of outstanding performance for patient safety and prevention of hospital-acquired infections.

"These awards are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of each one of our care team members," said MUSC Health Florence Division chief executive officer Jay Hinsley. "This recognition further emphasizes our commitment to high reliability and is imperative to ensuring zero harm. I am incredibly proud of the resilience and continued focus we have to provide safe, high quality care."

The clinically focused Certified Zero Harm Awards are a statewide program run through the state hospital association in collaboration with DHEC, which independently validates the hospital data.

While the state's core focus of the awards remains that hospitals must eliminate or avoid specific preventable hospital-acquired infections over a period of time the hospital association modified the awards this year to focus on the prior 12-month period to better assess year-to-year progress. The program has also added a minimum procedure threshold and a new category, hospital-acquired pressure injuries.