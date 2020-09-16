MUSC Florence, Marion recognized for infection control

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers have earned a combined 14 South Carolina “Certified Zero Harm Awards” from the South Carolina Hospital Association. These awards are in recognition of outstanding performance for patient safety and prevention of hospital-acquired infections.
“Our Care Team members are dedicated to the patients we serve and focus on providing the highest level of care,” said Vance Reynolds, MUSC Health Florence Division chief executive officer. “These awards are proof that, even in the midst of a pandemic, we are diligent in our safety practices and patient care. This is truly something to celebrate and be proud of.”
Dr. Rami Zebian, chief medical officer of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, said:
“We take quality and patient safety very seriously at MUSC Health Florence Division. We pledge do no harm in our medical oath and we keep that pledge in every opportunity that we have with patients. We are lucky to have wonderful care team members that share the same goals and we will continue to strive toward the health and safety of our patients and families.”
Dr. Robert De Grood, chief of staff at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, said:
“It is a great honor and privilege for MUSC Health Marion Medical Center to receive these prestigious awards. We are extremely proud of all our doctors, nurses and hospital staff that have made this award possible. This represents a fantastic team effort. As a surgeon, these surgical awards have a special meaning. The future of MUSC Health Marion is bright and we all will work even harder to continue improving patient care in the future.”
Dr. Shawn McKay, chief of staff at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, commented:
“I am immensely proud that MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has achieved this remarkable continued success. These awards speak volumes about our talented nursing and medical leadership. Ultimately, these awards are due to our tremendous nursing and ancillary staff. Thank you SCHA and thank you to all the patients who trust us with your care.”
The Certified Zero Harm Awards is a unique statewide program thanks to SCHA’s collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC). For each award, hospitals must experience no preventable hospital-acquired infections of a specific nature over an extended period, and data must be independently verified by DHEC.
This unique third-party verification process with the state agency provides exceptional legitimacy to these patient safety awards and is a testament to the spirit of statewide collaboration that has driven so many patient-safety efforts, from the adoption of surgical safety checklists in Safe Surgery 2015 to current efforts like the Birth Outcomes Initiative and Surgical Quality Collaborative.
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center sustained three zero-bloodstream-infection awards for: 42 months in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit; 24 months in the Medical Intensive Care Unit; 42 months in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit; and 12 months in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. The other four awards are for no Surgical Site Infections (SSI): 78 months for knee replacement; 66 months for hip replacement; 30 months for abdominal hysterectomy; and 18 months for colon.
MUSC Health Florence Rehabilitation Center was recognized with two hospital onset awards for: 60 months for no Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aurieus (MRSA) infections award; and 36 months for clostridium difficile (C.diff) award.
Since the Zero Harm program started MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been awarded 50 Certified Zero Harm awards.
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center was recognized with 54 months with no Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aurieus (MRSA) infections; 30 months with zero-bloodstream-infections; and 12 months clostridium difficile (C. diff) award. For SSI, the hospital received 36 months knee replacement awards and 18 months colon surgery.
