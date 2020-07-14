FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence has relocated its COVID-19 testing site to 121 E. Cedar St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There is no longer a COVID testing site on the main campus at the Floyd Conference Center.
"Anyone is welcome to visit the new site, at 121 E. Cedar Street, to get a free COVID-19 test. This is also the location for drive up, physician-ordered, COVID-19 testing," a hospital spokesman wrote in an announcement on the change in location.
MUSC Health Florence will continue to provide mobile testing sites.
