MUSC Florence staff gathers for Go Red photo

FLORENCE, S.C. — Management and staff at MUSC Health Florence gathered in the lobby Friday morning for a photo, a celebration and to show support in the fight against heart disease in women.

"I don't know anybody who doesn't know somebody who hasn't been impacted by heart disease," said MUSC Health Florence CEO Jay Hinesley. "I think what the (American) Heart Association does is bring awareness and generates great investment in the prevention of heart disease."

According to the American Heart Association, more women die of heart disease than all forms of cancer combined.

"Unfortunately, this killer isn't as easy to see. Heart disease is often silent, hidden and misunderstood," according to Hearth Association literature.

"This project is about making sure everybody remains healthy and everybody understands the impact of heart disease," Hinesley said.

After the group photo of staff decked out in heart-red, and a group sporting vein-blue scrubs, cookies and punch were served.