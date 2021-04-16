MUSC Health and McLeod Health to assess community health needs in Pee Dee

“The McLeod Health mission is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” Isgett said. “We are local people caring for local people and take that mission very seriously. Through this collaboration we aim to gain a more thorough knowledge of the community’s health status and work together to provide the best and appropriate health care to those in need.”

MUSC Health is pleased to collaborate with community partners such as McLeod Health to ensure a successful rollout of this important project, said Christina O'Malley, who directs external affairs and strategic engagement for the MUSC Regional Health Network.

“Providing care to our communities is a privilege,” O’Malley said. “This assessment represents a significant part of our purpose, as it will assist us in planning future health services and programs for and with our communities."

The results of the Community Health Needs Assessment help set priorities, develop interventions and direct resources to improve the health of people living in the service area, said Will McLeod, the administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center.

“Our success should be linked to collaboration where our collective efforts can build a healthy community that nurtures its families and communities,” McLeod said.