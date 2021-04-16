MUSC Health and McLeod Health to assess community health needs in Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health and McLeod Health are launching a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) beginning Monday until May 14.
A Community Health Needs Assessment is a systematic survey involving the community to identify and analyze community health needs. The results provide organizations with the community’s health priorities so they can plan and act upon unmet needs.
As a best practice, many health systems periodically conduct a CHNA to understand the critical needs of the communities served.
Residents of the Pee Dee are asked to complete a health assessment survey.
"MUSC Health is committed to providing high-quality care for the communities we serve,” said Tom Crawford, the interim chief executive officer, Florence Division, and system chief operating officer for MUSC Health. “For most of my career, I've had the privilege of serving within rural hospital settings, and I have witnessed first hand the neighbor-caring-for-neighbor dedication that tightly knit communities have come to count on during their times of need. This Community Health Needs Assessment will help MUSC and our partner McLeod Health identify how together we can better serve the needs of those in our communities."
McLeod Health has cared for those living in and around the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina for 115 years, said Donna Isgett, McLeod Health’s president and chief executive officer.
“The McLeod Health mission is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” Isgett said. “We are local people caring for local people and take that mission very seriously. Through this collaboration we aim to gain a more thorough knowledge of the community’s health status and work together to provide the best and appropriate health care to those in need.”
MUSC Health is pleased to collaborate with community partners such as McLeod Health to ensure a successful rollout of this important project, said Christina O'Malley, who directs external affairs and strategic engagement for the MUSC Regional Health Network.
“Providing care to our communities is a privilege,” O’Malley said. “This assessment represents a significant part of our purpose, as it will assist us in planning future health services and programs for and with our communities."
The results of the Community Health Needs Assessment help set priorities, develop interventions and direct resources to improve the health of people living in the service area, said Will McLeod, the administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center.
“Our success should be linked to collaboration where our collective efforts can build a healthy community that nurtures its families and communities,” McLeod said.
Community citizens can access the survey virtually by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/PeeDeeCHNA. Printed surveys are also available at select community partner locations listed below. Survey posters and flyers will be located throughout the community, and information will be distributed through social media.
Florence County
- Florence Chamber of Commerce
- Florence School District One
- Florence YMCA
- Francis Marion University
- Harvest Hope
- HopeHealth
- McLeod Health
- Mike Reichenbach Dealerships
- Mercy Medicine Clinic
- SCDHEC
- United Way
Darlington County
- Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center
- Coker College
- Pee Dee Mental Health
- Mayo High School
Lake City
- Darla Moore Foundation
- Florence School District 3
- Lake City Chamber of Commerce
- Lake City Continuum
Marion County
- Marion County Coordinating Council
- Marion Foundation
- NAACP Marion County Branch
Upon completion of the Community Health Needs Assessment and once results are compiled, a report will be made available. The community will be engaged in the development of strategies to address the identified health needs.