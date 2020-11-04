 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just In

MUSC Health continues construction on its newest hospital
0 comments

MUSC Health continues construction on its newest hospital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Progress continues at MUSC Health’s newest location in the Williamsburg/Lake City region. MUSC Health recently installed a “Coming Soon” sign that highlights a rendering of the hospital. MUSC Health’s target opening date for the new hospital is January 2023.

The facility is being built to replace two existing hospitals — Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree and Lake City Community Hospital — with a new one that will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health.

This MUSC Health owned hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department, and the latest capabilities in telehealth. The project represents MUSC’s continuing  effort to extend its mission to communities and people across the state.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT
Local News

Pee Dee lags behind on ACT, SAT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students in the six-county Pee Dee region continue to lag behind their state and national peers on the ACT and SAT. The South Carolina Department of Education recently released its 2019-2020 school and district report cards. The information provided includes ACT and SAT scores by district. 

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

Local News

Florence store sold $100,000 Powerball ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two Powerball players in South Carolina came within one number of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot. A ticket sold in Florence for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $100,000, and a ticket sold in North Charleston is worth $50,000.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert