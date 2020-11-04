MUSC Health continues construction on its newest hospital

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Progress continues at MUSC Health’s newest location in the Williamsburg/Lake City region. MUSC Health recently installed a “Coming Soon” sign that highlights a rendering of the hospital. MUSC Health’s target opening date for the new hospital is January 2023.
The facility is being built to replace two existing hospitals — Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree and Lake City Community Hospital — with a new one that will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health.
This MUSC Health owned hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department, and the latest capabilities in telehealth. The project represents MUSC’s continuing effort to extend its mission to communities and people across the state.
