MUSC Health Florence demonstrates robotic surgery to HopeHealth staff

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two of MUSC Health Florence's robotic-qualified surgeons took their tools of trade to HopeHealth Wednesday to show what they can do with them and how patients benefit.

Doctors Hatem Abdallah and Karthik Tanneru had several of the demonstrator robotics on hand in one of HopeHealth Irby Street's lobbies where they could be demonstrated and did a question-and-answer session with the staff there.

"That's the mission of today, is to show them what we're doing. Answer questions. Share that knowledge and let them know they don't to leave town to get that level of care," Abdallah, medical director of robotic surgery, said of the surgery robots installed at MUSC Health Florence.

"The robotic platform has been in use for over 20 years," Abdallah said. "This is the latest iteration of it, the (Da Vinci) Xi, which has around for over five years now."

"We have a unit like this in our OR currently," he said. "We've been using it since March and we've done over 200 cases. There is myself and I have two general surgery partners — all three of us are robotic certified."

"This allows me to do movements in an open fashion in a minimally invasive fashion," Abdallah said.