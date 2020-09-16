 Skip to main content
MUSC Health Florence Division announces third-quarter DAISY honorees
MUSC Health Florence Division announces third-quarter DAISY honorees

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Division has announced its third-quarter DAISY honorees.

Mya Simmons, a registered nurse on the 7th floor at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, and Benedicte Roberts, a registered nurse on the Medical Surgical Unit at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, were named the third-quarter DAISY Award recipients of 2020. 

The DAISY award is given to a nurse whose job performance exemplifies the mission, vision and values of MUSC Health. The recipient must also keep a consistent focus on meeting patient-family goals, collaborate with the healthcare team to meet patients’ needs, use critical thinking to deliver extraordinary patient care, and demonstrate a caring attitude, as well as professionalism in the workplace during all situations, according to a hospital announcement. 

Simmons was nominated by one of her co-workers who said, “Mya is an absolute joy! I am a fellow employee whose job description often requires making in-patient rounds with the cardiology team. I can say firsthand how hard-working and diligent Mya is at her job. Any time there is a physician rounding in her rooms, she stops what she’s doing to accompany them with the patient’s care. Mya provides feedback, communication, results, suggestions, and anything else the provider might need. She is truly the link between her patients and providers that helps with demonstrating the best patient care.

My absolute favorite part about working with Mya is her positive attitude. She is always smiling, happy and helpful. I find this to be extremely beneficial for patients during an often scary time. In a way, Mya is a daisy — bright, colorful, and thriving. She is completely focused at work, never allowing at home or worldly problems to interfere. Mya makes the patients #1 and therefore that makes her a #1 candidate for the DAISY Award!”

 “Benedicte ‘Bennie’ Roberts was nominated by a patient.” 

“Bennie Roberts should receive the DAISY Award," the patient said. "She was wonderful when she took care of me, always having a beautiful smile and willing to help. Bennie is very compassionate and has a sweet, caring personality. Even when the entire ward is full, she manages herself and her duties with such composure that makes the demand of her job seem like second nature. So, I simply want to say ‘thank you’ to this nurse. I know she would say she was just doing her job, but by being herself, working in sync with the other nurses, during such a trying time on my way to recovery, she has my eternal gratitude.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family.  The hospital announcement said that “Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.)  The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues.  Recipients of the DAISY award are chosen quarterly by the DAISY committees at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.

