MUSC Health Florence Division brings advanced stroke care closer to home

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center continues to bring an advanced system of stroke care closer to the residents of the Pee Dee region despite the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, before COVID-19 reached South Carolina, MUSC Health committed itself to bring an advanced “system of stroke care” to Florence, to include neuro-critical care in the ICU and thrombectomy. The lifesaving thrombectomy is a neuroendovascular procedure that removes blood clots from large blood vessels in the brain.
In August, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center opened a Neurological Intensive Care Unit (NSICU) staffed by MUSC Health Florence intensivists. This NSICU is supported by MUSC Charleston tele-neuro critical care consults and tele-rounding on NSICU inpatients.
“This NSICU brings two added benefits for our patients,” said Vance Reynolds, the chief executive officer of the MUSC Health Florence Division. “First, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is able to receive, and treat, higher acuity stroke patients. Secondly, we can offer neurosurgeons a higher level of confidence to perform more complex cases at MUSC Health Florence than ever before. All of this is a necessary step toward becoming an accredited thrombectomy-capable stroke center.”
By the end of September, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will offer lifesaving thrombectomy procedures and continue to work toward becoming the first accredited thrombectomy-capable center in the region.
“Research has demonstrated that thrombectomy, a highly specialized procedure in which physicians navigate in the arteries of the body to reach the brain arteries and open a blockage, gives patients who suffer a severe stroke a much better chance of survival,” said Alejandro M. Spiotta, M.D., MUSC director of neuroendovascular surgery.
Some patients will recover immediately on the procedure table, Spiotta said.
“But time is of the essence, and delays in transferring to other regions of the state lead to strokes progressing to the point where they cannot be helped,” he said. “With more access to this life-saving surgery directly in our Pee Dee community, stroke victims here will have the highest possible chance of recovering from their stroke.”
Neurocritical care adds another layer of safety and acuity to an already advanced intensive care unit in MUSC Health Florence, said Rami Zebian, the chief medical officer at MUSC Health Florence Division.
“We are committed to bringing cutting-edge care here locally,” Zebian said. “We owe it to our patients, and we will not stop our pursuit of advancing care and fighting disease here locally.”
This is a community effort to improve stroke care for the residents of the Pee Dee Region, said Christine Holmstedt, DO, associate professor of neurology and emergency medicine, MUSC Health medical director comprehensive stroke program and teleneuroscience program.
“Patients and families need to know the signs and symptoms of stroke and call 911 immediately,” Holmstedt said. “Signs and symptoms of stroke include facial drooping, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, speech that is suddenly slurred or hard to understand. We are working with Pee Dee EMS professionals on proper assessments and transportation protocols to ensure patients are taken to the appropriate facility to best treat their stroke.”
