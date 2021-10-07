MUSC Health Florence Division names Chief Operating Officer

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019.