MUSC Health Florence Division names Chief Operating Officer
MUSC Health Florence Division names Chief Operating Officer

Jason Cox

Jason Cox

 JOHN RUSSELL/MUSC HEALTH FLORENCE

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has named Jason Cox as the new Chief Operating Officer.

“I am pleased to announce that Jason Cox has been named COO for the MUSC Health Florence Division. In this role, Jason will provide support for each hospital, including Florence Medical Center, Marion Medical Center, and Black River Medical Center when it opens in 2023,” said Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley.

“Jason’s experience in rural healthcare, as well as his recent experience as COO of a large tertiary facility, make him well suited for the position," said Hinesley.

Cox comes to Florence having served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer as well as Interim Chief Financial Officer at UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, NC.

At UNC Health Southeastern, he worked closely with emergency services to reduce patient length of stay and improve hospital quality ratings.

Previously, Cox was president and chief executive officer at Chestatee Regional Hospital in Dahlonega, GA.

Cox received his Bachelor of Science from North Georgia College and State University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

