MUSC Health Florence Division welcomes new CEO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.

Hinesley comes to MUSC Health from Vanderbilt Health, where he currently serves as CEO of Vanderbilt’s Wilson County Hospital, a 245-bed acute care facility.

Hinesley brings a strong record of CEO success, excellent relational skills and a passion for building highly effective care teams in the community hospital setting. He has spent the last two years integrating this community hospital into the broader Vanderbilt Health System.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Jay to the MUSC family. We are excited about the leadership and passion he will bring to our Florence Division as we continue to improve health and maximize quality of life through education, research and patient care,” said Patrick J. Cawley, MD, CEO of MUSC Health and Vice President for Health Affairs, University.