 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSC Health Florence Division welcomes new CEO
0 comments
breaking top story

MUSC Health Florence Division welcomes new CEO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021. The Florence Division encompasses MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, MUSC Health Marion Medical Center and their medical practices and affiliates.

Hinesley comes to MUSC Health from Vanderbilt Health, where he currently serves as CEO of Vanderbilt’s Wilson County Hospital, a 245-bed acute care facility.

Julian "Jay" Hinesley

Julian "Jay" Hinesley has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of MUSC Health’s Florence Division effective mid-May 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hinesley brings a strong record of CEO success, excellent relational skills and a passion for building highly effective care teams in the community hospital setting. He has spent the last two years integrating this community hospital into the broader Vanderbilt Health System.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Jay to the MUSC family. We are excited about the leadership and passion he will bring to our Florence Division as we continue to improve health and maximize quality of life through education, research and patient care,” said Patrick J. Cawley, MD, CEO of MUSC Health and Vice President for Health Affairs, University.

“This is an exciting announcement for the Florence Division and the entire MUSC Health system. Jay is an excellent fit for this role, and we are thrilled to have him leading the team,” said Matthew Severance, MBA, MHA, FACHE, chief system development and affiliations officer of MUSC Health.

Hinesley attended Presbyterian College as an undergraduate and received a Master’s in Health Administration from MUSC. He began his career at Roper St. Francis in Charleston and then worked for Community Health Systems as a hospital CEO for seven years before joining Vanderbilt Health.

Hinesley and his wife have three young children and family ties to the Florence area. They are thrilled to be returning to South Carolina.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omar asks for just policing in wake of Wright's death

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert