MUSC Health Florence donation is music to patients' and staffs' ears

FLORENCE, S.C. − It is always a special day at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center when Muriel Gainer plays the piano in the lobby − but her performance Wednesday was even more so because of the piano and the audience.
The piano was a new-to-the-facility baby grand donated by Roger Malfatti, a longtime supporter of the arts who donated the piano out of the kindness of his heart.
The donation came none too soon, as the previous piano, part of the Play Me I'm Yours arts project, broke, hospital spokesman John Russell said.
"It's a good instrument, and good instruments need to be played. I'm glad somebody could use it," said Malfatti as he listened to Gainey work her way through a song.
The Baldwin baby-grand piano, a circa 1960s instrument, filled the lobby with sound and attracted a crowd of spectators − both staff and patients.
After a few minutes of solo piano, Florence violinist Janice Saulters arrived and made it a duo.
Florence attorney Reynolds Williams played a key role in the music − both pre- and post-baby grand.
Williams made sure that the previous piano was tuned up and repaired when needed.
When the old upright broke, Williams reached out to Malfatti to see what, if anything, could be done.
That was when Malfatti − a former manager of the Florence Symphony Orchestra − stepped up to donate the piano, which was in storage at the time.
Williams handled the move, and music at MUSC Health Florence continued.
"I'm excited. When Reynolds (Williams) told me that, I was speechless," Gainer said.
"I think it's a great thing. We always look at the power of touch, and we're all doing elbow bumps right now, and we want to touch people, and that music is really touching," said Rami Zebian, the hospital's chief medical officer who was on hand to listen to the music. "Whatever way we can find to touch patients, visitors, care team members − I think it's great."
Zebian, who frequently takes music breaks, said the live music was great therapy for the patients and staff who are now in the eighth month of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The piano was previously at the Waters Gallery before it became part of the Florence County Museum and other locations associated with art galleries and was well played before going into storage.
"If I could play it, you wouldn't be using this piano," Malfatti said of the donation and his ability to play.
"I guess I'm grateful you can't play it," Gainer said with a grin that shone through her mask.
Then she played on.
