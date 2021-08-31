 Skip to main content
MUSC Health-Florence earns cardiac rehab certification
FLORENCE, S.C. − MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center earned the certification of its cardiovascular rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

This certification recognizes MUSC Health Florence Medical Center's commitment to providing the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care, according to a release from the hospital.

The cardiovascular rehabilitation program is designed to help patients recover faster and live healthier lives and includes exercise, education, counseling and family support.

It is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies.

"I couldn't be more proud of our cardiovascular rehabilitation team's efforts in providing the best care," said Mo Bourji, a non-interventional cardiologist and medical director of the rehabilitation program. "This certification demonstrates the team's dedication to helping get our patients back to the life they love to live."

The certification is awarded based on patient outcomes and is valid for three years.

