MUSC Health Florence earns honors for its maternity care

FLORENCE, S.C. – U.S. News & World Report has named MUSC Health Florence Medical Center as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care.

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is the only hospital in South Carolina to earn a High Performing designation in recognition of maternity care. The criteria for the award is measured by factors such as newborn complication rates.

“We are thrilled to receive this designation as a top hospital for maternity care,” said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley. “Providing the highest quality maternity care is crucial. This award confirms that our efforts to provide great patient outcomes are working.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor & delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies for its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

“When expectant parents are considering their options for welcoming a baby to the world, the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in delivering babies for uncomplicated pregnancies,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “A hospital that has earned a High Performing designation may be a good option for parents, in consultation with their medical provider, to consider.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, among other measures.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals for Maternity Care and use #BestMaternityHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.