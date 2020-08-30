MUSC Health Florence, FMU partner to test students.

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and Francis Marion University are partnering to bring COVID-19 testing to the FMU campus.
Testing will be available beginning on Monday, Sept. 14, and continue each Monday through September from 8 a.m. to noon.
Testing is open to all FMU students, faculty, staff and the community. The tests will be conducted by MUSC Health Florence Division Care Team members, with support from the South Carolina National Guard.
“As students start to resume their education from summer break, it is important they are healthy to get the most out of their education,” said Vance Reynolds, the chief executive officer of MUSC Health Florence Division.
“This important partnership will offer easy access to COVID-19 testing as another option to ensure a safe learning environment for all students, faculty and staff as well as the community. Everyone must have the proper access to care and education to fight the coronavirus. We’re all in this together.”
Tents will be set up outside in the parking lot adjacent to the Griffin Athletic Complex on the west side of campus to collect COVID-19 specimens for walk-up participants. Prescreening is not required.
“We’re pleased to be able to partner with MUSC-Florence Medical Center in providing a site for community COVID testing,” FMU President Fred Carter said. “Our two institutions have a long history of collaborating on medical and nursing education and other health care issues.
“We’re especially delighted that this partnership will also provide our own students, faculty and staff with affordable, accessible and timely testing.”
