MUSC Health Florence growing services, community involvement

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence is working to become more involved in the community much the same way that the main campus is in Charleston.

CEO Jay Hinsley spoke to the Florence Lion's Club on Wednesday about that mission along with advances and changes that have come, or will come, to the Florence campus.

Hinsley, a Florida native, attended Presbyterian College and went from there to MSUC in Charleston before he embarked on his career in health care management, which he started at Roper St. Francis in Florence.

"Eventually made a tour of the Southeast. Ended up in Alabama and most recently worked for Vanderbilt Health System in Nashville, Tenn.," he said.

The move to Florence, he said, gave him a chance to align the needs of his family with his career aspirations.

"My wife was from South Carolina; it didn't matter we had a joggling board on our porch and I had a South Carolina flag on the front of her car and I had a South Carolina flag on the building. When this South Carolina job came open she somehow found out about and she said, 'Jay, I'd probably give up one of our kids to move back to South Carolina.'"

"I'm proud to say they all came with us and we're real excited to be here," Hinsley said.

Part of what attracted him to the job was MUSC's mission statement.

"The mission of MUSC Health is to preserve and optimize human life for South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care," Hinsley said. "I've been in health care for 20 years. I've never read a mission statement in a presentation before because they all sound the same. MUSC Health if the first place I've worked where it sounded different to me."

The Florence division is anchored by the Pamplico Highway campus, which has close to 400 beds, includes the Marion campus with more than 100 beds and will soon include Black River which is on schedule to open in January.

"Black River Medical Center is coming online in January. We are on schedule, on budget. We are bringing a high-technology facility to the communities of Lake City and Kingstree. We are real excited about that," Hinsley said.

MUSC Florence receives patients from other MUSC facilities since it is the second-most-capable facility in the system and beds in Charleston are usually reserved for the most challenging cases, he said.

The hospital has a robust robotic assisted surgery program and will soon offer app-based ultrasound services bedside that will increase the number of units in service and the speed in which the service can be delivered, Hinsley said.

"Our goal is to bring clinical research and trails to the Pee Dee," he said.

The system has launched a project to get 100,000 South Carolinians to provide their DNA to allow researchers to further understand how to prevent diseases.

The system is also working on improving its outreach programs for the Pee Dee, Hinsley said.