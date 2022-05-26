 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MUSC Health Florence growing services, community involvement

  • 0
Jay Hinsley

MUSC Health Florence CEO Jay Hinsley gives an update on the hospital to Florence Lions at the Florence Country Club.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence is working to become more involved in the community much the same way that the main campus is in Charleston.

CEO Jay Hinsley spoke to the Florence Lion's Club on Wednesday about that mission along with advances and changes that have come, or will come, to the Florence campus.

LISTEN: MUSC Florence CEO Jay Hinsley updates Florence Lions

LISTEN: MUSC Florence CEO Jay Hinsley updates Florence Lions
FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Florence is working to become more involved in the community much the same way that the main campus in Charleston is.

Hinsley, a Florida native, attended Presbyterian College and went from there to MSUC in Charleston before he embarked on his career in health care management, which he started at Roper St. Francis in Florence.

"Eventually made a tour of the Southeast. Ended up in Alabama and most recently worked for Vanderbilt Health System in Nashville, Tenn.," he said.

The move to Florence, he said, gave him a chance to align the needs of his family with his career aspirations.

"My wife was from South Carolina; it didn't matter we had a joggling board on our porch and I had a South Carolina flag on the front of her car and I had a South Carolina flag on the building. When this South Carolina job came open she somehow found out about and she said, 'Jay, I'd probably give up one of our kids to move back to South Carolina.'"

People are also reading…

"I'm proud to say they all came with us and we're real excited to be here," Hinsley said.

Part of what attracted him to the job was MUSC's mission statement.

"The mission of MUSC Health is to preserve and optimize human life for South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care," Hinsley said. "I've been in health care for 20 years. I've never read a mission statement in a presentation before because they all sound the same. MUSC Health if the first place I've worked where it sounded different to me."

The Florence division is anchored by the Pamplico Highway campus, which has close to 400 beds, includes the Marion campus with more than 100 beds and will soon include Black River which is on schedule to open in January.

"Black River Medical Center is coming online in January. We are on schedule, on budget. We are bringing a high-technology facility to the communities of Lake City and Kingstree. We are real excited about that," Hinsley said.

MUSC Florence receives patients from other MUSC facilities since it is the second-most-capable facility in the system and beds in Charleston are usually reserved for the most challenging cases, he said.

The hospital has a robust robotic assisted surgery program and will soon offer app-based ultrasound services bedside that will increase the number of units in service and the speed in which the service can be delivered, Hinsley said.

"Our goal is to bring clinical research and trails to the Pee Dee," he said.

The system has launched a project to get 100,000 South Carolinians to provide their DNA to allow researchers to further understand how to prevent diseases.

The system is also working on improving its outreach programs for the Pee Dee, Hinsley said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market in Florence drew an overflow crowd as vendors sold their wares to live music while judges put their paletes to work to determine who had the best jam this year.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan: Male TV presenters wear masks in protest against Taliban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert