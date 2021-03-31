MUSC Health Florence holds mass vaccination event at the Florence Center

Only people getting their first dose were eligible for the vaccine on Wednesday. They will come back in three weeks at the same location and the same appointment time for their second dose, said John Russell, marketing and media relations manager at MUSC Health Florence.

Caulder said Rotarians volunteer for a lot of events and this is a wonderful one to volunteer to help with. She said, “Every time we have an opportunity to give back we do.”

She said about 20-25 Rotarians volunteered throughout the day.

“I have had my two shots,” Caulder said. “It was a great opportunity to get out and see what is going on in the community.”

Caulder was directing people through the car line outside the Florence Center. She talked with them as they rolled down their windows for directions. She said some were nervous and anxious but most were excited to get the vaccine.

Caulder said a lot of young people were taking advantage of the opening up of vaccination eligibility. She said some Francis Marion University athletes were among the group.

Elizabeth Crowley, administrative fellow with MUSC Florence Division, was in charge of setting up the event.

