MUSC Health Florence holds mass vaccination event at the Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center’s COVID-19 mass vaccination event at the Florence Center on Wednesday occurred on the first day that people in South Carolina ages 16 and older, who fall within the guidelines, were eligible for the vaccine.
Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced recently that the Phase-1A and Phase-1B vaccination criteria limitations were lifted and all South Carolinians ages 16 and older would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning March 31.
Volunteer Trisha Caulder, a member of the Florence Rotary Club and Florence District 1 School Board, said people appeared nervous and anxious as they drove into the Florence Center but were happy, waving, giving thumbs up and even honking their horns as they drove away. She said she saw a lot of young people taking the vaccine.
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center’s goal was to vaccinate as many as 3,000 people during the appointed hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence. A MUSC Health spokesman said over 1,300 turned out for the event.
The drive-through mass vaccination event was an opportunity for anyone 16 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine at no charge. This past January, MUSC Health held a similar drive-through event at the Florence Center that saw more than 1,700 people get vaccinated in one day. The event’s drive-through design allows people to drive into the arena, providing a weather-friendly experience, rain or shine and for people with mobility problems to remain in their cars to get the shot.
Only people getting their first dose were eligible for the vaccine on Wednesday. They will come back in three weeks at the same location and the same appointment time for their second dose, said John Russell, marketing and media relations manager at MUSC Health Florence.
Caulder said Rotarians volunteer for a lot of events and this is a wonderful one to volunteer to help with. She said, “Every time we have an opportunity to give back we do.”
She said about 20-25 Rotarians volunteered throughout the day.
“I have had my two shots,” Caulder said. “It was a great opportunity to get out and see what is going on in the community.”
Caulder was directing people through the car line outside the Florence Center. She talked with them as they rolled down their windows for directions. She said some were nervous and anxious but most were excited to get the vaccine.
Caulder said a lot of young people were taking advantage of the opening up of vaccination eligibility. She said some Francis Marion University athletes were among the group.
Elizabeth Crowley, administrative fellow with MUSC Florence Division, was in charge of setting up the event.
Crowley said Rotarians provided nonclinical support and were a big help. She said the Florence Center provided its support staff. The Florence Police Department, EMS, and fire department were also a part of the team making the event run smoothly, Crowley said. She said it took a team of people to pull off an event of this magnitude.
“Getting people in and out in a timely manner has been the biggest challenge of the day,” Crowley said. With an early morning hiccup, Crowley said, “we have had to be quick on our feet.”
The minor hiccup to start the day was waiting for some fans to be delivered to provide air and adequate ventilation, Crowley said. She said the nurses quickly adjusted and went outside to give shots until the fans were in place.
About 35 nurses were helping vaccinate people as they drove through the Florence Center. The nurses came from MUSC Health, Florence School District 1 and Francis Marion University nursing students, along with their instructors. Crowley said all the nursing students had training and authorization prior to the event.
Addie May, a nursing student at FMU and a student athlete, was giving shots Wednesday morning. She said students were happy for the open policy.
As a softball player at FMU, May said her team is hoping this will loosen some of the restrictions on them at the moment.
Young people seemed excited to be able to get the vaccine, Caulder said.
Neva Lawson, clinical coordinator for orthopedics/neurosurgery at MUSC Health Florence, was lightening the mood on Wednesday wearing bunny ears as she celebrated the approach of Easter.
“We are glad we can provide the vaccine,” she said. “It is our responsibility to step up and provide an example for the community. “
Lawson said she is thankful that hospitals have seen a reduction in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID recently. She said that in the beginning the numbers were extremely high all over the country.
“I think we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Lawson said.
Jarius Smith, a student at FMU, said the shot wasn’t too bad. He wasn’t scared to get it. Smith, waiting his time before leaving the area, said he took the vaccine hoping to have more freedom at school. He is a sophomore.
Bruce Irick said Wednesday in the parking lot after getting his first dose of the vaccine that he wants to get back to normal. He said he has been out a little since the pandemic started but not much.
“I want to be able to walk in a restaurant without a mask,” Irick said.