FLORENCE, S.C. - MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has been recognized for 20 years of quality patient care as an accredited facility for echocardiography.

The Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) made the announcement in celebration of the organization’s 30-year anniversary to honor facilities achieving a long-time commitment to quality patient care.

"It is an honor to be recognized by IAC with this award. Achieving this milestone is a testament to our continued commitment at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center to provide the highest quality of patient care,” said Dr. Abdallah Kamouh, cardiologist and medical director of the echocardiography program at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. “We are proud of our staff for making sure we reach that goal every day by the service they provide to our community.”

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is one of 336 echocardiography programs currently accredited in the U.S. and Canada qualifying for the 20-year Bronze Accreditation Milestone from the IAC.

According to the IAC announcement, “IAC Echocardiography is proud to honor the select group of Bronze Milestone recipients that began their accreditation journey approximately 20 years ago, shortly after the establishment of the IAC Echocardiography (formerly ICAEL) accreditation program. The recognized group of facilities celebrating 20 years of excellence make up a truly remarkable group of facilities dedicated to quality patient care!”

The IAC’s goal is to provide the field of echocardiography an independent, objective evaluation for process improvement. The purpose was to help facilities standardize their processes to provide better patient care and improved outcomes.

More than 2,800 facilities across the U.S. and Canada are currently accredited in Adult or Pediatric Echocardiography accreditation by the organization now known as IAC Echocardiography.