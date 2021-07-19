MUSC Health Florence Medical Center lactation and breastfeeding programs win national award

FLORENCE, S.C. – The MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s lactation and breastfeeding programs have won international recognition.
The hospital’s Women’s Pavilion was one of three hospitals in the state to receive the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Care Award.
“It is truly an honor to be one of three hospitals in the state to be awarded the IBCLC Care Award for 2021 and receive global recognition from the International Board of Lactation Consultant examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association for providing lactation services that improve long term health of our community,” Catherine Godwin, the director of the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s Women’s Pavilion, said in a news release.
“At MUSC Health, changing what’s possible begins with the appropriate resources to help with each family’s breastfeeding journey,” Lela Gregg said. “Our patients are what drives us to provide outstanding care. This award helps identify IBCLC professionals and ensures families have the support they need.”
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center was recognized for having staff members who have earned the lactation consultant certification award and providing a place for mothers in need of a place to breastfeed. The Women’s Pavilion also recently demonstrated it completed activities that help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s Perinatal Services recently implemented the evidence-based initiative of “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding,” along with an extensive education program for its medical providers, nurses and the community in order to improve breastfeeding outcomes in the community.