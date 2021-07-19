MUSC Health Florence Medical Center lactation and breastfeeding programs win national award

FLORENCE, S.C. – The MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s lactation and breastfeeding programs have won international recognition.

The hospital’s Women’s Pavilion was one of three hospitals in the state to receive the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Care Award.

“It is truly an honor to be one of three hospitals in the state to be awarded the IBCLC Care Award for 2021 and receive global recognition from the International Board of Lactation Consultant examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association for providing lactation services that improve long term health of our community,” Catherine Godwin, the director of the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s Women’s Pavilion, said in a news release.

“At MUSC Health, changing what’s possible begins with the appropriate resources to help with each family’s breastfeeding journey,” Lela Gregg said. “Our patients are what drives us to provide outstanding care. This award helps identify IBCLC professionals and ensures families have the support they need.”