 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center lactation and breastfeeding programs win national award
0 Comments
MUSC HEALTH-FLORENCE

MUSC Health Florence Medical Center lactation and breastfeeding programs win national award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s lactation and breastfeeding programs have won international recognition.

The hospital’s Women’s Pavilion was one of three hospitals in the state to receive the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Care Award.

“It is truly an honor to be one of three hospitals in the state to be awarded the IBCLC Care Award for 2021 and receive global recognition from the International Board of Lactation Consultant examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association for providing lactation services that improve long term health of our community,” Catherine Godwin, the director of the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s Women’s Pavilion, said in a news release.

“At MUSC Health, changing what’s possible begins with the appropriate resources to help with each family’s breastfeeding journey,” Lela Gregg said. “Our patients are what drives us to provide outstanding care. This award helps identify IBCLC professionals and ensures families have the support they need.”

MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center was recognized for having staff members who have earned the lactation consultant certification award and providing a place for mothers in need of a place to breastfeed. The Women’s Pavilion also recently demonstrated it completed activities that help protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s Perinatal Services recently implemented the evidence-based initiative of “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding,” along with an extensive education program for its medical providers, nurses and the community in order to improve breastfeeding outcomes in the community.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer
Local News

North Vista student to appear in two movies being filmed this summer

FLORENCE, S.C. – A six year old North Vista Elementary School student is scheduled to appear in two movies being filmed this summer. Second grader Jamier Williams and his mother, Shikari Gregg, headed to New York late last week so that Williams could appear in the first of two movies. Williams will return to the Big Apple in August to appear in the second movie.

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis named Florence city judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The newest judge for the city of Florence will be a Pee Dee native. Florence attorney Alesha Lewis was appointed to a two year term to replace Judge Taft Guile Jr. by the Florence City Council Monday afternoon upon the recommendation of the council's judicial review ad hoc committee. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert