MUSC Health Florence Medical Center opens on-campus pharmacy

FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Florence Medical Center has taken another step forward in providing excellent patient care with the opening of MUSC Health Pharmacy at Florence Medical Center. The new pharmacy is conveniently located in the main lobby of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

“We are proud to open MUSC Health Pharmacy at Florence Medical Center. The pharmacy offers patients, care team members, and family members a streamlined, integrated pharmacy experience,” said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Operating Officer Jason Cox. “Our pharmacy staff use our electronic medical records system to receive prescriptions and talk to patients’ health care providers across the full spectrum of care.”

MUSC Health Pharmacy at Florence Medical Center offers a patient-focused experience, including the delivery of medications right to bedsides before discharge. The pharmacy also offers COVID and flu shot vaccines by appointment. Patients of MUSC Health can use the MyChart App to easily get prescriptions and request refills.

It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 805 Pamplico Highway, Medical Pavilion B, Suite 130. For more information or to speak with a pharmacist, call 843-674-5180.

