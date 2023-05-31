Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Allyson Holder said she knew she wanted to go into the health care field after serving as a caregiver.

“What really inspired me to do it was people who didn’t have a lot of family,” Holder said. “To see the light come on in their eyes and to be able to help them and be the bright spot of their day.”

Holder was one of eight students from around Florence County who signed contracts to be apprentices at the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center during a special event on Wednesday.

In the first program of its kind in Florence, the patient care technician apprentices will be paid to learn on the job and work toward a certified nursing assistant certification and, eventually, to become independent patient care technicians. Apprenticeship Carolina and Florence-Darlington Technical College partnered with MUSC to make it happen.

“The mission of MUSC Health is to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina and beyond through education, research and patient care. Today, we are honoring that vision by welcoming these young men and women into our health system through our education pillar,” said MUSC Health Florence Division CEO Jay Hinesley.

Holder said she learned about the program through the Florence Adult Education Center, but newly-signed apprentices also came from Florence School District Three, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Coker University and Francis Marion University.

“We are very excited about this new venture, and even more excited about the opportunity for our students to gain skills and knowledge in the field of healthcare and then to go to work at a stellar employer like MUSC,” said Lynn Wilson, program manager at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The other apprentices who signed on Wednesday are:

Tahlia Pickney

Nayona Deberry

Jasmine Newton

Kierra Hernandez

Alton "AJ" Townsend

Janaya Holmes

Dylan Chapman

“This is just the start of a long and rewarding career,” Hinesley said. “We are going to be here to support them through their growth and making an impact on our community.”

Apprentices will learn on the job, working closely with a seasoned MUSC employee, and will attend classes at Florence-Darlington Technical College to round out their skills, according to Brittany Salley.

Salley is a consultant with Apprenticeship Carolina, a state agency that promotes and helps to launch apprenticeship programs.

“Our goal is to develop a highly skilled workforce pipeline within these communities,” Salley said.

After the apprenticeship, Holder said, she hopes to continue climbing through the health care field and one day go to nursing school.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and for MUSC,” she said.