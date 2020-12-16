MUSC Health Florence rolls out COVID vaccine for frontline workers

Zebian said the hospital's Charleston campus has an ultra-cold freezer capable of storing the vaccine and the Florence campus is on a zero-wastage plan and only ordering the correct number of doses as are scheduled for the day.

The vaccine, he said, is the result of a lot of work by many people along the way, from scientists who developed it to the people upon whom it was tested to the hospital's logistics employees who made sure it was available Wednesday morning.

"Now we have the responsibility to deliver the vaccine," Zebian said.

At MUSC Health Florence the vaccine will not be mandatory for staff, so part of that responsibility includes making the case that getting vaccinates is the right thing to do.

"I believe everybody wants to do the right thing. If we don't agree on what is the right thing then it's on me to have a better conversation," Zebian said, showing off an "Ask me if I'm Taking the COVID-19 Vaccine" sign that hung prominently from his lab coat.

The sign, he said, is designed to be a conversation starter to help him explain the need and benefits of the vaccine.

Zebian said physicians know what the vaccine's safety profile is and how protective it will be.