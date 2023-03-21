FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Health Florence's certified nurses Monday took time out of their day to be celebrated by the hospital administration for going above and beyond to improve their skills, knowledge and ability to care for patients.

"Certified nurses day is March 19, that is the founder of Certified Nursing Day's birthday -- Gretta Styles," said Costa Cockfield, MUSC Health Florence's chief nursing officer. "That was Sunday, so we decided to do our recognition and award ceremony today."

Registered nurses earn certifications in specific areas by studying and passing tests.

"I think it elevates our profession, it elevated nurses and is a conduit to continual learning," said Michelle Thompson, clinical nurse educator. "I think today is a way of taking back the honor to our profession and the education it takes to be an RN and the additional education for certification."

Thompson earned her certification in nursing professional development -- in addition to her masters degree.

"It's a big accomplishment. When I get assigned a patient, they become part of my family. I want to do the best I can for them," said Ryan Mitchell, chiropractor, registered nurse and, as of Thursday, the hospital's most recently certified nurse.

As the hospital's newest certified nurse, Mitchell was awarded a traveling trophy that he gets to keep until another nurse receives certification, then they get the trophy.

Cockfield said earning the certification was just the first step.

Certifications are good for 3-5 years, depending on the certification, at which time nurses either need to have accumulated a number of continuing education hours or retest.

Given the intensity of preparation for the exams, Cockfield said most nurses choose the continuing education route.

Whichever way they go, Cockfield said the hospital's certified nurses have led to more certified nurses.

"Many of these nurses study hard for this certification and what I've found is that if one takes it and passes it, they can let their colleagues know they're capable as well. Through peer pressure, we've been successful in increasing our number of certified nurses."

One particular area of success for the hospital and its nurses has been the operating room.

"We've actually earned an additional designation of OR Strong, meaning over 50% of our nurses who are qualified to take the exam in our OR have taken it and passed it," Cockfield said.