FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health Marion Medical Center is proud to announce it has received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

This national distinction celebrates MUSC Health Marion Medical Center’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“We have implemented the right and thoughtful protocols to ensure safe care for our patients,” MUSC Health Marion Medical Center Executive Director Shametra Swaringer said. “This proves that our care team members are equipped and committed to our patients, and their care.”

“Achieving a LeapFrog hospital safety grade score of ‘A’ in Marion is a direct reflection of our commitment to providing the best care locally,” said MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley. “At MUSC Health we believe all South Carolinians should have access to the highest quality care no matter where they live. In Marion County, we are doing just that.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“This new update of hospital safety grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.