MUSC Health Marion Medical Center gets $380,000 gift

MULLINS, S.C. — The newly donated 3-D mammography machinery at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center has already helped one Marion County resident get treatment for invasive breast cancer.

Dr. Ganga Mathi, a primary care physician at MUSC Health Mullins and a member of the board of directors of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, spoke about a patient at news conference held Tuesday afternoon to announce the donation of $380,000 from the foundation to MUSC Health Marion for 3-D mammography machinery.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast tissue used to look for early signs of breast cancer.

Mathi said he had been seeing the patient − it would be a violation of health care privacy laws for him to mention the patient by name − for 20 or 25 years.

"There's a really strong family history of breast cancer," Mathi said. "Her mother and sister had breast cancer."

He later added that one in eight women will get invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. In the past two years, Mathi continued, 40,000 to 45,000 women died from breast cancer.

Each year, Mathi has the woman take a mammogram. Until the new 3-D mammogram became available a few months ago, that mammogram was done in 2-D.