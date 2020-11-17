MUSC Health Marion Medical Center gets $380,000 gift

MULLINS, S.C. — The newly donated 3-D mammography machinery at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center has already helped one Marion County resident get treatment for invasive breast cancer.
Dr. Ganga Mathi, a primary care physician at MUSC Health Mullins and a member of the board of directors of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, spoke about a patient at news conference held Tuesday afternoon to announce the donation of $380,000 from the foundation to MUSC Health Marion for 3-D mammography machinery.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast tissue used to look for early signs of breast cancer.
Mathi said he had been seeing the patient − it would be a violation of health care privacy laws for him to mention the patient by name − for 20 or 25 years.
"There's a really strong family history of breast cancer," Mathi said. "Her mother and sister had breast cancer."
He later added that one in eight women will get invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. In the past two years, Mathi continued, 40,000 to 45,000 women died from breast cancer.
Each year, Mathi has the woman take a mammogram. Until the new 3-D mammogram became available a few months ago, that mammogram was done in 2-D.
Spencer Twigg, the assistant chief executive officer for MUSC Health Marion later said the 3-D mammography equipment was installed earlier this year but the news conference was postponed because of the threat of the passage of COVID-19 to others.
"A few months ago, I did a 3-D mammogram and she had a mass," Mathi said. "She was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and she's in treatment now."
Mathi said he would have never detected the mass with a traditional mammogram. He also added the risk of a false positive was much lower with the 3-D mammogram.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Tuesday, Pete Mazzaroni, the executive director of the Marion County Healthcare Foundation, and MUSC Health Florence division chief executive officer Vance Reynolds, pulled back the cover to the plaque announcing the donation of the mammogram technology to the hospital.
Mazzaroni said the foundation's donation brought the foundation and the hospital back "full circle."
Mazzaroni said the health care foundation was formed in 2010 when Marion County sold its nonprofit hospital to the former owners of Carolinas Hospital System. He said the county received proceeds of $44 million and created the foundation to ensure adequate health care for the county.
Since then, Mazzaroni said, the foundation has grown the initial funds to $65 million and has invested more than $10 million into Marion County nonprofits.
"Ten years later, we've again come full circle," Mazzaroni said. "We again have a nonprofit medical center in our community, providing Marion County with tremendous assets to improve the health of its residents."
Every detection is the key in the fight against breast cancer, Reynolds said.
"Advanced technology such as this will help save lives," he said.
Reynolds added that even his wife would be driving to Mullins to take advantage of the new equipment.
"It is a great day at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center," Reynolds said. "I am incredibly grateful for the partnership with the Marion County Healthcare Foundation. Having their support over the years has allowed us to elevate the level of care throughout our service area."
He also added that 3-D mammography is not something that's found at every hospital, particularly not at rural hospitals. He later said even the Florence hospital does not currently offer 3-D mammography.
Also speaking at the ceremony was state Sen. Kent Williams.
