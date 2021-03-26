MUSC plans mass vaccination event Wednesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- MUSC Florence Health will offer a mass vaccination event Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Florence Center.
The goal for this one is to vaccinate 3,000 people, according to an MUSC official.
The vaccines are by appointment only and for persons in Phase 1a and 1b. The medical center will use the Pfizer vaccine.
To schedule an appointment patients can go to muschealth.org/get-vaccine or call at 843-876-7227.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.