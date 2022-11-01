MUSC pumpkin decorating contest fun for all

FLORENCE, S.C.— The Medical University of South Carolina in Florence hosted a pumpkin decoration contest Monday to get into the Halloween spirit.

Various departments and clinics throughout the hospital decorated pumpkins like their duties at work. The pumpkin contest was done as an effort to engage employees and to boost the holiday spirit of everyone in the hospital.

Patients even rolled their wheelchairs from their rooms to watch the pumpkin decorating contest and see the finished products. It was an event all in fun and the winner has bragging rights of holding the title of winner of the annual pumpkin contest at MUSC.

The winner of the pumpkin contest was declared by three judges on MUSC’s administration team: Costa Cockfield, chief nursing officer, Jason Cox, chief operating officer, and Steven Downs, chief financial officer.

Cockfield said the contest is a part of the employee engagement initiative and it is a good time for employees to showcase their creativity and to have fun rivalry amongst different departments.

“We are looking for a pumpkin that just spreads joy,” Cockfield said. “Every department has a theme, and it is really just a fun time to celebrate Halloween.”

Cox said the contest adds excitement to the employee’s day and brings departments together because they have to work toward one theme together and that builds the family dynamic amongst coworkers.

“The rivalry between different departments just makes it more fun,” Cox said. “Overall, it’s just a good way for us to celebrate Halloween.”

Many visitors, Cox Said, stopped by the tables wanting to buy the pumpkins to have them as decorations for their home. The pumpkins changed the atmosphere of the hospital and many people who may be stressed or worried instantly smile as they see the decorated pumpkins as they walk in or walk by.

Downs is new to the position and said out of his 20 years in the healthcare field, he has never seen employees engaged like he has at MUSC.

“This is my first one,” Downs said. “I am really excited to see this. I’ve never seen this much employee involvement at the places I have been.”