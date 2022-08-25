MUSC shows off its future Black River Medical Center in Cades

CADES, S.C. — When the new MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens in January it will be one of the most technologically advanced hospitals around and will offer more services than the hospitals it will replace combined.

Thursday morning, Williamsburg Regional Hospital CEO Allen Abernethy gave a guided tour of the very much in progress facility on U.S. 52 between Lake City and Kingstree to Pee Dee-area media representatives.

Abernethy, as he conducted the tour, enthusiastically described features that aren't currently available in either of the hospitals it will replace — Williamburg Regional Hospital and Lake City Community Hospital.

"We'll open the doors with services not available to the community," he said. "A couple of those would be 3D mammography, MRI, in some instances surgical services and specialties. We'll open with more services than either hospital has combined right now. And we'll grow."

In raw numbers, the facility will have about 64,000 square feet of space, a 16-bed emergency department, 25-bed inpatient wing, two operating rooms, one procedure room, an in-house pharmacy, a cafe that will double in off hours as a fully connected digital meeting room and a full scope of imaging and lab services.

"The design of this facility is patient-centered, patient-focused and designed to be efficient for the staff and care team that are in here," Abernethy said.

The patient rooms are nurse designed and include gas-flow controls offset to one side of the bed so nurses don't have to reach over patients to adjust oxygen flow.

One of the inpatient rooms is designed for over-size people and includes a ceiling-mounted crane to assist staff with lifting the patient as well as larger doors and a specially designed bathroom.

Two of the emergency department's rooms are designed for mental health patients and allow for security and monitoring. A decontamination area is located just off the emergency department where patients and responders can clean off before going into the hospital.

The center has an inpatient room that Abernethy said isn't an ICU room but does allow a heightened level of care compared to the other inpatient rooms.

The facility was designed virtually through Teams and online meetings and it is built to be efficient.

"Because of that we were able to get leaders in Kingstree, Lake City, Florence and Charleston together to really build this thing in a way that was really conducive to patient care," Abernethy said.

"That's part of a program we participated in to make sure all the storm drainage is appropriate for this facility," he said. "There's a certain percentage of the material is recycled, all the lighting is LED lighting, all the AC is appropriate to make it an efficient facility."

Abernethy said the hospital system conducted community health needs assessments to decide who to include with the new facility which is also designed to grow.

What the growth is, he said, will be determined when the time arises.

"We'll go where the care dictates us to go when we're growing" Abernethy said. "I think what MUSC represents to this community is stability, technology and ready access to telehealth, access to specialties and then access to a network that's state wide."

"It's a project that I feel was greatly needed," he said.