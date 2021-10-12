MUSC: Trick-or-treating safe with precautions as state reports 700-plus COVID cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. − With the right precautions in place, little ghosts and goblins are cleared to hit the streets in search of candy for Halloween.

"With the appropriate mitigation strategies in place, trick-or-treating can be safe, and I encourage folks to follow through with all those strategies," Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC Children's Health, said in a Tuesday afternoon conference call with reporters.

And those strategies include physical distancing, hand hygiene, a mask and, where appropriate, a vaccine, she said.

"Luckily, with many costumes, a mask is part of the costume, and we recommend the type of mask that folks know and love for the last year and a half that can protect against respiratory viruses," she said of three-layer cotton masks, or synthetic disposable masks.

She said that those handing out the treats should do so rather than allowing children to put their hands into the treat bowls, and that once kids are home, alcohol-based hand sanitizers could be used on the outside of treats to make sure they're safe.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}