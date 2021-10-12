MUSC: Trick-or-treating safe with precautions as state reports 700-plus COVID cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. − With the right precautions in place, little ghosts and goblins are cleared to hit the streets in search of candy for Halloween.
"With the appropriate mitigation strategies in place, trick-or-treating can be safe, and I encourage folks to follow through with all those strategies," Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC Children's Health, said in a Tuesday afternoon conference call with reporters.
And those strategies include physical distancing, hand hygiene, a mask and, where appropriate, a vaccine, she said.
"Luckily, with many costumes, a mask is part of the costume, and we recommend the type of mask that folks know and love for the last year and a half that can protect against respiratory viruses," she said of three-layer cotton masks, or synthetic disposable masks.
She said that those handing out the treats should do so rather than allowing children to put their hands into the treat bowls, and that once kids are home, alcohol-based hand sanitizers could be used on the outside of treats to make sure they're safe.
The MUSC Zoom conference happened as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 785 new confirmed COVID cases, 185 probable cases and 22 deaths associated with the virus for the reporting period that ended Sunday.
That figure averages out to about 14 confirmed cases a county, though all Pee Dee counties reported fewer than 14 cases.
South Carolina has now reported more than 13,000 cumulative deaths associated with the virus − 13,056.
For the one-day reporting period of Sunday, the Pee Dee reported 55 confirmed cases with Williamsburg County atop the pile with a dozen cases followed by Chesterfield and Darlington counties with 10 cases each, Florence County with nine cases, Dillon County with eight cases and Marion and Marlboro counties with three cases each.
Chesterfield County reported the Pee Dee's only death.
For the reporting, period the state recorded 14,263 tests with 7.5% positivity.