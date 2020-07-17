KINGSTREE, S.C. —Williamsburg Regional Hospital has announced that Allen Abernethy will serve as interim chief executive officer effective July 13 as part of an agreement with MUSC Health and Williamsburg Regional Hospital to place an interim CEO until the new facility is built.
Abernethy moves to Kingstree from MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, where he served as director of imaging services overseeing diagnostic imaging, MRI, CT, mammography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, transport services and vascular access services.
Additionally, Abernethy has served on several hospital committees and served as interim laboratory director. He joined MUSC Health Florence in 2005 and has been recognized for his leadership skills within the MUSC organization.
Abernethy received his bachelor of science in radiologic sciences from the Florida Hospital College of Health Sciences and his master of science in radiologic science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.