Museum showcases more works by Florence native William H. Johnson
William H. Johnson

“Kindred Spirit: the Personal Worlds of William H. Johnson” is a 24-works exhibition that includes a recently conserved tapestry woven by Johnson’s wife, Holcha Krake.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Museum is celebrating the 120th anniversary of William H. Johnson’s birth with a new exhibition of his work.

The exhibition, titled “Kindred Spirit: the Personal Worlds of William H. Johnson,” opened Friday. It focuses on the artist’s relationships with the people and places in his life.

The 24 works on exhibit include paintings from his time in France, Denmark and New York. Others explore more personal themes, such as Johnson’s spiritual and family life and his hometown of Florence.

Of particular interest are a recently conserved tapestry woven by Johnson’s wife, Holcha Krake, and a portrait bust of Holcha’s sister sculpted by 20th-century German expressionist Christoph Voll, Johnson’s brother-in-law.

Both works, along with others in the exhibit, were acquired by the museum from Johnson’s family descendants in Denmark.

The exhibit combines resources from the museum’s permanent collections and also features works on loan from private collections, as well as from the Amistad Research Center in New Orleans.

“This exhibit brings together all of the significant moments in the story of Johnson’s art and life,” said museum curator Stephen W. Motte.

The Florence County Museum Board is grateful to McLeod Health for its support of this exhibition. Along with the Florence County Museum, McLeod Health is committed to preserving the legacy of William H. Johnson by supporting exhibitions, conservation and educational programs that enhance an understanding of Johnson and his contribution to 20th century art.

The museum will continue to provide digital content and print materials throughout the duration of the exhibition. A reception and lecture coinciding with the exhibit will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the museum. The public is invited to attend.

The Florence County Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

