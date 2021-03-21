Museum showcases more works by Florence native William H. Johnson

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Museum is celebrating the 120th anniversary of William H. Johnson’s birth with a new exhibition of his work.

The exhibition, titled “Kindred Spirit: the Personal Worlds of William H. Johnson,” opened Friday. It focuses on the artist’s relationships with the people and places in his life.

The 24 works on exhibit include paintings from his time in France, Denmark and New York. Others explore more personal themes, such as Johnson’s spiritual and family life and his hometown of Florence.

Of particular interest are a recently conserved tapestry woven by Johnson’s wife, Holcha Krake, and a portrait bust of Holcha’s sister sculpted by 20th-century German expressionist Christoph Voll, Johnson’s brother-in-law.

Both works, along with others in the exhibit, were acquired by the museum from Johnson’s family descendants in Denmark.

The exhibit combines resources from the museum’s permanent collections and also features works on loan from private collections, as well as from the Amistad Research Center in New Orleans.