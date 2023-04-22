LAKE CITY, S.C. — Two back-to-back events on the third day of ArtFields brought music and other performances to downtown Lake City.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, musicians spread out across downtown, setting up in nooks and crannies and performing music from jazz to pop hits. Later, Earth to Mars rocked the Village Green, bringing adults and kids alike up in front of the stage to dance as lights and smoke machines filled the air.

Earth to Mars, a Los Angeles-based Bruno Mars tribute band, played Mars hits like ‘Uptown Funk’ and other popular songs from artists like Justin Timberlake.

Children got in on the dancing early, but as the concert drew to a close, adults had caught the groove too.

Seven food trucks served everything from snow cones to wings, and a Lake City food stand served popcorn and drinks.

Seats were set up around the stage, but many visitors brought their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The concert was put on by the City of Lake City.

Before the Earth to Mars concert, other artists could be found throughout the city’s sidewalks and alleys.

The After Dark Quintet played jazz in Theater Park, while Whitney Sellers & Friends jammed out in the plaza beside Pizza Roma. Others sang or played instruments solo.

Other entertainers were out on the streets, too. One magician did card tricks, while a “living statue” drew a crowd for his slow and intentional movements and long periods of inactivity.

Bringing together music and entertainment was Aroha Afro Latin Dance, which taught participants how to do some Afro Latin moves.

ArtFields is an art competition and festival that takes place in Lake City yearly. This year, it goes from April 19 to 29.

Art is on display from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23 and 10 a.m. to 7 .m. on April 24 through 29.

Upcoming events include:

Wet Paint/Plein Air Competition: April 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Lake City.

Makers Market: April 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Truluck Properties.

Artmakers: A family-friendly event about making art. April 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Bean Market. Admission is $8.

Wine Walk: April 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moore Farms Botanical Garden.

INVITED: A documentary about the revitalization of Lake City with a panel discussion afterwards. April 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Village Green.

Artist Talks: Competition artists get three minutes to talk about their artwork. April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Village Green.

Emory West & Sarah Carroll Live: April 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Piggyback's BBQ & Catfish.

Bay Street Brassworks Concert: April 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Village Green.

ArtFields Jr. Awards Ceremony: April 29 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bean Market.

Joshua Graham Live: April 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Piggyback's BBQ & Catfish.

ArtFields Finale: Winners of the art competition will be announced and Big City Rhythm will perform. April 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Village Green.