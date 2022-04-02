Mustangs flock to Florence for Pee Dee Roundup

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mustangs filled the lower lot Saturday at the Florence Center — and the arena — as part of the Pee Dee Roundup National Mustang & All Ford Show presented by the Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club.

The cars ranged from 1964 1/2 up through 2021.

"It is a big deal. There are more than 70 classes. Every car you see out there is in a specific class," said Joe Warren, show chairman. "The judges, which could be as many as 125, come from all over the U.S. They are certified by the (Mustang Club of America). They have to test for the position and they have to stay current."

Saturday judges made their way among the Mustangs and passed judgment on every aspect of the car from top to bottom. Judges crawled under cars with flashlights to see just how clean they were.

In a locked room with "Authorized Personnel Only," behind a staffed table in the Florence Center, judges tallied the scores for the cars with awards of Gold, Silver or Bronze on the line.

Club President Joey Coward said the judging was based only on the car entered and wasn't competitive between the cars.

The club started about two years ago to plan for the event, which drew cars from coast to coast and border to border — and sometimes Canada.

"We had the opportunity to reach out and say we would like to do the show would you give us consideration," Warren said.

The show is an all-volunteer effort. Participants, judges and staff pay their own way to be there, Warren said.

Proceeds from the show will go toward the club's charities, A Choice to Make in Florence, Camp Happy Days in Marion and Veterans Resource Center in Florence.

The show wraps up Sunday.